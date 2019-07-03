Seal Beach Sees 57 Stingray Injuries Over 3-Day Period

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Experts are encouraging swimmers to take precaution against rising stingray attacks as temperatures warm up and residents flock to the beach.

Seal Beach saw 57 stingray injuries over the past three days, city Marine Safety Officer Nick Brolin said.

Small surf and low tides mean more stingray activity, but Brolin said with an increase in surf height in the last 24 hours, the number of injuries is dropping.

"The best way to prevent being stung by a stingray is to do the stingray shuffle," Brolin said. "It is important to swim near a lifeguard and check with lifeguards regarding beach hazards, rip currents, stingrays, and surf conditions etc."

Steve Kuzj reports from Seal Beach for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 8 on July 3, 2019.