× Teen Vacationing From Britain Missing After Snorkeling in Newport Beach

An 18-year-old man vacationing from Britain was reported missing in Newport Beach on Monday, according to authorities.

“At this point, we’re not really sure of his whereabouts,” said Mike Halphide, assistant chief of the city’s Marine Operations Division. “We’ve been in contact with the family, and they have not been contacted by the young man, nor have the police.”

The man was last seen snorkeling near the Newport Pier, where his father lost track of him shortly after 7 a.m., Halphide said. Police identified the man only by the name Christopher.

After waiting for him for a while, the teen’s father went to lifeguard Tower 24 to report him missing at 9:17 a.m., according to Halphide.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.