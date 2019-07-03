× Rep. Tony Cardenas Accuser Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Says She Regrets Hiring Her Attorney

The sexual assault case filed against U.S. Rep. Tony Cardenas collapsed on Wednesday, with the congressman’s accuser dropping her case and saying she regretted hiring her attorney in the case.

Angela Villela Chavez, 28, agreed in court to have her lawsuit dismissed, two months after her attorney, Lisa Bloom, said she could no longer provide representation in the case. Cardenas, via speakerphone, agreed to the dismissal of the case.

Once the hearing ended, Chavez told The Times she never would have come forward with her allegations without her lawyer’s “confidence and backing.”

“If I didn’t have her backing, I never would have filed my lawsuit,” said Chavez, who now lives in Lancaster. “I regret my decision in choosing her as my attorney.”

