Rep. Tony Cardenas Accuser Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Says She Regrets Hiring Her Attorney

Posted 12:05 PM, July 3, 2019, by , Updated at 12:09PM, July 3, 2019
Tony Cardenas attends the National Hispanic Foundation For The Arts 2018 Noche De Gala at the Mayflower Autograph Collection on September 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts )

Tony Cardenas attends the National Hispanic Foundation For The Arts 2018 Noche De Gala at the Mayflower Autograph Collection on September 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts )

The sexual assault case filed against U.S. Rep. Tony Cardenas collapsed on Wednesday, with the congressman’s accuser dropping her case and saying she regretted hiring her attorney in the case.

Angela Villela Chavez, 28, agreed in court to have her lawsuit dismissed, two months after her attorney, Lisa Bloom, said she could no longer provide representation in the case. Cardenas, via speakerphone, agreed to the dismissal of the case.

Once the hearing ended, Chavez told The Times she never would have come forward with her allegations without her lawyer’s “confidence and backing.”

“If I didn’t have her backing, I never would have filed my lawsuit,” said Chavez, who now lives in Lancaster. “I regret my decision in choosing her as my attorney.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.