USC to Pay $50 Million, Apologize to UC San Diego for Poaching Alzheimer’s Research Program

USC has agreed to pay UC San Diego $50 million and to publicly apologize to the school for the way it wrested control of its prestigious Alzheimer’s Disease Cooperative Study in 2015 during a raid that led to a highly contentious lawsuit.

The penalty and apology have resulted in the settlement of a lawsuit the UCSD and the UC Board of Regents brought against USC in San Diego County Superior Court.

The move also represents an extraordinary turnaround from four years ago, when USC took control of the program’s data and contracts worth tens of millions of dollars and gave jobs to the program’s star researcher, Paul Aisen, and some of his staff.

“USC and Dr. Paul Aisen regret that the manner in which Dr. Aisen and members of the ADCS staff left UC San Diego and brought research assets to USC [and] created disruption to UC San Diego,” the university said in a statement late Tuesday.

