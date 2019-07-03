Woman Charged in Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Holocaust Survivor in Valley Village

A woman arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a Holocaust survivor in Valley Village last month has been charged with vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, authorities announced Wednesday.

Joyce Bernann McKinney, 68, also faces counts of assault with a deadly weapon and hit-and-run driving resulting in death, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges include an allegation that McKinney inflicted great bodily injury on a victim who was 70 years old or older.

The defendant allegedly ran over Gennady Bolotsky, 91, with a pickup as he walked his dog in a marked crosswalk near the corner of Magnolia Boulevard and Wilkinson Avenue on June 17. McKinney did not stop to help the victim, who eventually died.

Family members said the grandfather was on his routine morning walk when he was killed.

Surveillance video from the scene shows the driver of the truck pause after it first hit Bolotsky, then continue forward driving right over his body as it flees the area.

The video also shows that another pedestrian, using a different crosswalk at the same intersection, witnessed the crash but continued walking without stopping to render aid.

A vehicle matching the description of the pickup involved was found June 27. Los Angeles Police Department officials announced an arrest Tuesday, without naming the suspect or elaborating on the circumstances of her arrest.

McKinney is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday. She faces a maximum sentences of 11 years in prison if convicted as charged.