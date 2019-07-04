Body Found After Shootout Between Suspects and Deputies in Compton; 1 Detained Following Pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A body was found on a street in Compton following a shootout and pursuit that ended with deputies taking at least one person into custody in Inglewood late Wednesday night.

The events began about 11:20 p.m. when deputies tried to stop a suspected reckless DUI driver in a black Cadillac Escalade near the intersection of Rosecrans and Oleander avenues in Compton, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Derrick Alfred said.

Deputies followed the vehicle into a residential area where “the occupants of the Escalade opened fire with what we believe to be an assault rifle,” he said.

Deputies returned fire near Aranbe Avenue and Spruce Street as the chase continued in a loop around the neighborhood, Alfred said.

The pursuit then continued onto the 405 Freeway and eventually into Inglewood.

Investigators would later find a body near the shooting scene in Compton.

“We’re trying to determine if it’s related to the pursuit. If it was a person that was caught in the crossfire or had been murdered prior and the vehicle was fleeing,” Alfred said.

The victim “definitely” appeared to have been struck by gunfire, Alfred said.

More shots were fired out of the Escalade as the pursuit continued on the 105 Freeway, Deputy Erin Liu said.

During this shooting incident, the suspects opened fire at an airship but were unable to hit it, Liu said.

The pursuit finally came to an end when at least one person abandoned the Escalade and fled on foot near the intersection of Ash Avenue and Queen Street in Inglewood.

Authorities have detained a person at the scene, Liu said.