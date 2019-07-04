Earthquake Centered in Remote Mojave Desert Is Known for ‘Robust’ Aftershock Sequences

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The magnitude 6.4 earthquake that rocked Southern California on Fourth of July was centered in an area of the Mojave Desert known for aftershock sequences but remote enough to limit damage in heavily populated areas, famed former USGS seismologist Lucy Jones said Thursday.

The quake struck east of the southernmost part of the mighty San Andreas Fault, likely on a small fault about 10 miles long, Jones said at a news conference at Caltech.

The epicenter was about 7 miles southwest of Searles Valley, in northwest San Bernardino County, at about 10:33 a.m. The epicenter was on the sprawling Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division at China Lake, about 11 miles east-northeast of Kern County's Ridgecrest, where about 29,000 people live.

"It's a sparsely inhabited area so the number of people who would have received damage is much lower," she said.

About three dozen aftershocks were felt within an hour of the quake, she added. They generally were not being felt in the L.A. Basin, but probably in the Owens Valley area.

The quake area has in past seen "very robust sequences," Jones said.

A magnitude 5.1 quake struck close by in 1982, and six to eight magnitude 4 quakes were associated with that temblor, along with many in the magnitude 3 range, she said.

"It went on for six months. So we should be expecting lots of aftershocks," Jones said.

"The chance of having a magnitude 5 ... is probably greater than 50-50," she said, stressing it was just an off-the-top guess. "Some time this afternoon, we're going to be having a larger aftershock within this sequence."

Within the next few days, there's a 1 in 20 chance of a larger quake than the main temblor – the same likelihood as with any other quake, she said.

"It's certain that this area is going to be shaken a lot today," Jones said.

Generally, over the last 20 years, it's been an "extremely quiet time" for quakes in Southern California, she added.