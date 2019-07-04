‘Felt It Like Waves’: July 4 Quake Felt Throughout SoCal

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 was felt through Southern California on July 4.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the temblor was felt across the county and that they have begun their earthquake procedures. In addition, all 106 fire Los Angeles Fire stations are conducting surveys to determine if there was any damage.

The Pasadena Fire Department is doing the same, they said in a tweet.

While the epicenter was in the Mojave Desert, about 120 miles north northeast of downtown Los Angeles, the shaking was felt in the San Fernando Valley and in Orange County, residents reported on Twitter.

“There was an earthquake in Anaheim, felt like waves,” Twitter user Dulce Moreno said in a video showing her shaking ceiling lamp.

“Quake turned my pool into a wave pool,” director of technology at KTLA said in a Facebook post.

Twitter user “Bear Chase” said shelving inside their garage collapsed from the earthquake. “What a mess to pick up,” they wrote. “Everyone ok.”

