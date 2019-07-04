Health Officials Confirm New Measles Case in L.A. County

A new measles case has been confirmed in Los Angeles County, but there aren’t currently any exposure sites associated with the patient, public health officials said Thursday.

The person is the 11th L.A. County resident to become sickened with the highly contagious virus this year, the county’s Department of Public Health said in a news release.

Another eight people with the disease have traveled through the county, authorities say.

Authorities previously said at least five of the local cases were linked to an international trip that four of the individuals took, and another two patients who aren’t linked also caught the virus while abroad.

Late last month, officials warned of possible exposure sites in Westwood and Brentwood.

Authorities did not say whether the person most recently sickened had been vaccinated. Previously, they said the majority of those who have become ill weren’t vaccinated.

So far this year, 1,095 measles cases have been confirmed across the U.S., including 53 in California, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Department of Public Health.

The national number of cases is the highest since 1992, when there were 2,237.

Measles symptoms include fever, cough, a runny nose and red eyes. A rash usually appears 7 to 21 days after exposure.

People who haven’t been vaccinated and those with weakened immune systems are at the highest risk.

Anyone who is not vaccinated against the highly contagious illness should speak with their health care provider. People with measles can spread the virus before they know they are infected and up to four days before a rash begins to develop.

More information about the measles can be found by going to the L.A. County Department of Public Health website or dialing 211.