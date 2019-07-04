Huntington Beach Residents Celebrate 4th of July With 5K Run, Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Huntington Beach residents flocked to the streets clad in red, white and blue Wednesday to participate in the festivities at the Huntington Beach 4th of July Parade and Celebration.

The three-day celebration kicked off with the Surf City 5K run, followed by a pancake breakfast, then a parade in the area of Main Street and Pacific Coast Highway. Wednesday's festivities will end with a free firework display over Huntington Beach Pier at 9 p.m.

Sara Welch reports from Huntington Beach for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 7 on July 4, 2019.