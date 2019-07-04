LAFD in Earthquake Mode Following Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake; No Immediate Reports of Damage, Injury in L.A. County

No damage or injuries were immediately reported in Los Angeles County after a 6.4 earthquake shook Southern California Thursday, sending all Los Angeles Fire Department stations out to survey the aftermath, authorities said.

The earthquake, centered in the Mojave Desert, sent LAFD into earthquake mode with all 106 fire stations out conducting a survey as concerned residents flooded local emergency agencies with calls.

“Please do not call 9-1-1 unless there are injuries or dangerous conditions to report; Residents are reminded of the potential of aftershocks and to Drop, Cover and Hold-On,” fire officials said in a tweet.

The Los Angeles Police Department said there were no reports of damage or calls for service related to the quake as of 11 a.m.

Social media users across Southern California uploaded videos of showing the shaking, with chandeliers rocking inside homes and items falling off shelves.

The Pasadena Fire Department also reported no immediate damage as of 11 a.m., according to a tweet.

In San Bernardino County, no injuries were reported, however buildings and roads have sustained varying degrees of damage, authorities said.

In Kern County, fire officials said they’re responding to nearly two dozen incidents including calls for medical assistance and structure fires as firefighters continue to inspect critical infrastructures like highway passes through area canyons.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

At this time, the LAPD has not received any reports of damage or calls for service within the City of Los Angeles related to the #earthquake. Remember, 911 is only to report emergencies. This was a strong one, and a good reminder to be prepared 🔗 https://t.co/fURDNcMhhQ — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 4, 2019

The City is monitoring any potential incidents as a result of this morning’s earthquake. No damage has been reported in Pasadena thus far. — Pasadena Fire Dept. (@PasadenaFD) July 4, 2019

TRONA: #SBCoFD conducting assessment of region after #EARTHQUAKE. No injuries reported, however buildings and roads have sustained varying degrees of damage. ^eas — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) July 4, 2019

#EarthquakeResponse @kerncountyfire resources working nearly 2 dozens incidents ranging from medical assistance to structure fires in and around the city of Ridgecrest, CA. @kerncountyfire Urban Search and Rescue teams en route. #kerncountyfirefighters — Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) July 4, 2019