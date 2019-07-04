× Man and Dog Killed After Being Struck by Suspected Street Racer in San Marino; 2 Teens Arrested

A San Gabriel man and his dog died after they were struck by one of two cars that was believed to have been racing down Huntington Drive in San Marino on Independence Day, officials said.

Police ultimately arrested two 17-year-old boys on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter in connection with the crash, which took place about 10:35 a.m. at Huntington Drive and Kenilworth Avenue, San Marino Police Department Sgt. Robert Matthews said.

According to preliminary investigation, “Two vehicles were seen traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Huntington Drive, approaching Kenilworth Avenue,” San Marino police Detective V. Wilson said in a written statement. The involved cars were described as a Mercedes-Benz and a Honda.

“Witness stated the two vehicles appeared to be racing,” he said. “The two vehicles collided, causing one of them to lose control, striking the pedestrian and his dog in the center median.”

The Honda made a sudden lane change and clipped the rear corner of the Mercedes, San Marino Police Chief John Incontro told KTLA. The impact sent the Mercedes spinning out of control on the center divider, where it struck the pedestrian and his dog.

The victim’s girlfriend witnessed the crash.

“His girlfriend was approximately 200 feet behind him,’ Incontro said. “She had heard the noise and saw a cloud of dirt and grass, then observed the deceased in the opposite lanes of traffic.”

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity was not released pending notification by of family by coroner’s officials. He was initially described as a San Gabriel resident.

The two teenage drivers remained at the scene, police said.

Following their arrests, the teenage suspects were taken to a juvenile hall. Their identities were not available due to their ages.

Video evidence indicated the cars were traveling well above the speed limit of 45 mph, the chief said. Estimated of the specific speeds involved were not available.

“It was just a horrific traffic collision and something that should not have happened,” Incontro said.

Anyone witnesses, or anyone with information, was surged to contact Detective Wilson at 626-300-0728. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.