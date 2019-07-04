Operation Warm Wishes Food Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Tustin with OPERATION WARM WISHES. The nonprofit organization is having its annual Fourth of July Food Drive.

Operation Warm Wishes with help of the community will be collecting non-perishable food items for those in need. With the goal of filling a U-Haul Truck with food from 6am to 6pm featuring free haircuts for those in need.

Free coffee and breakfast, music and a performance from the Foothill High School Drumline (Instagram is: foothill_drumline ) are part of the holiday food drive affair.

About the Firework Celebration:

Thursday, July 4, 2019: 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm is an evening of great music, fireworks, and an Independence Day celebration.

Arrive early to sit on the bleachers, or bring a blanket and enjoy a picnic on the grass. Live performance by Stone Soul a Motown Tribute Band. Tustin High Boosters will be selling drinks, snacks, and barbeque. Firework show starts at 9:00pm admission is free all ages.

Tustin High School

1171 El Camino Real

Tustin, CA 92780

Food drive in parking lot

Fireworks is on Football Field

For more information on Operation Warm Wishes visit their website.

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com