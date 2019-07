Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tens of thousands of people gathered in Pasadena with their eyes fixed upward Thursday as AmericaFest illuminated the sky above the Rose Bowl in commemoration of Independence Day.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News on July 4, 2019.

Happy 4th of July from America’s Stadium! Thank you to all who made the 93rd #AmericaFest one for the books! 🇺🇸💥 pic.twitter.com/loYsH3BdGq — Rose Bowl Stadium (@RoseBowlStadium) July 5, 2019