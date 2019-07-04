PCH Closed in Long Beach After Shots Fired at Officers Responding to Hit-and-Run: Police

Officers investigate in the area of Pacific Coast Highway near Walnut Avenue in Long Beach on July 4, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

A section of the Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach is closed for an investigation after shots were fired at officers responding to reports of a hit-and-run Thursday, the long Beach Police Department said.

Officers were investigating in the area of the 1600 block of PCH at about 1 a.m. when when they heard gunshots and took cover, authorities said.

When they started walking, shots were fired at them. No officers were injured, police said.

A SWAT team and homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate the source of the gunfire.

PCH is closed on both directions between Orange and Cherry avenues.

No further details were immediately available.

