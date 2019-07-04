Police Impersonator Pulls Woman Over, Sexually Assaults Her in El Monte: Police

A man posing as a police officer pulled a woman over and sexually assaulted her in El Monte Wednesday, the El Monte Police Department said.

The woman was driving in the area of Durfee and Magnolia avenues when the impersonator, whose green Ford was equipped with police lights and a siren, initiated a traffic stop at about 7 p.m., authorities said.

The man asked the victim for her driver’s license and registration, then told her to get out of her car, police said.

When the woman got out, the man sexually assaulted her then fled the scene, according to El Monte Police.

Police described the suspect as a 30 to 40-year-old Latino man, standing at about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, and was last seen wearing dark pants and a uniform shirt with patches.

The man has tattoos on his face and neck, and a burn mark on his right hand, police said.

No further details were immediately available.