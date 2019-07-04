× Ridgecrest-Area Residents Felt Intense Shaking and Fear During Earthquake

The largest earthquake to hit Southern California in two decades left residents near the epicenter in Ridgecrest and Kern County shaken.

The quake caused some fires and threw merchandise off shelves at stores. It was unclear whether there were casualties.

“I was laying down in my bed and I had my feet on the wall and I felt like both of the sides of the house were moving and shaking, so I ran and grabbed my brother and kid and came outside,” said Edith Mata, 22, a student at Bakersfield College. Her son is 3 years old and her brother is 17.

“The neighbors across the street were also outside with their whole family of five people. My kid had no idea what was going on.” Mata said that it felt very “creepy” and that she had never experienced anything like it before.

