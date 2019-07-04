× Ridgecrest Hospital Evacuated After Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake

A hospital in Ridgecrest is being evacuated after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook Southern California Thursday, the Kern County Fire Department said.

Evacuations are underway at Ridgecrest Regional Hospital on 1081 N. China Lake Blvd. after the temblor hit at 10:35 a.m. in Searles Valley, about 11 miles east northeast of Ridgecrest.

The hospital is a full service, acute care hospital, according to its website.

Authorities did not provide information on what prompted the evacuation.

Seismologist Lucy Jones of Caltech said that Ridgecrest was particularly hard hit. The earthquake appears to have involved two different fault lines, Jones said.

Officials were expecting aftershocks in the area.

An emergency evacuation center was set up at the Kerr McGee Center on 100 W. California Ave., according to the Ridgecrest Police Department.

Ridgecrest is a city of about 29,000 known as a small town for skiers and snowboarders headed to Mammoth, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Kern County Fire Department reported responding to nearly two dozen incidents, including structure fires an calls for medical assistance, officials said.

Firefighters continue to inspect critical infrastructures like highway passes through area canyons, officials said.

At least one home appeared to be engulfed in flames in Ridgecrest following the quake, video showed.

No injuries reported as of 12:40 p.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.