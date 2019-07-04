Ridgecrest Library Seeks Volunteers to Clean up Book Chaos Left by Major Earthquake

The Mojave Desert town of Ridgecrest, where a state of emergency was declared Thursday after a 6.4 magnitude temblor hit the region, is looking for volunteers to clean up earthquake damage at its public library.

A photo album uploaded to the Ridgecrest Branch Library’s Facebook page shows the books were in disarray after the large quake that was felt across Southern California. Titles on every aisle, from children’s tales to mystery novels, were left strewn across the floor.

In a separate post, Branch Manager Curtis Sarad said the facility is seeking volunteers to reshelve them.

Those who want to help are planning to meet in the parking lot at 9 a.m. Friday. Participants are asked to steer clear of the building until library supervisors have deemed it safe.

If enough people show up, some volunteers will be sent to help at museums across the street, which includes the Maturango Museum and the Naval Museum of Armament & Technology.

And if there are still spare people after that, they will be sent to help out small and family businesses, Sarad said.