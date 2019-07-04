The News Director’s Office: July 4th Movie Favorites With Scott Mantz

Happy Independence Day! On this episode of the podcast, Jason and Bobby celebrate the July 4th holiday with a little American history lesson. Film critic and movie expert Scott Mantz also joins in the fun by counting down his top 5 patriotic films. “Movie Mantz” also shares how he was able to turn his passion for film into a successful career, and Bobby shares some new facts about everyone’s favorite patriot, Dolly Parton.

