The News Director’s Office: July 4th Movie Favorites With Scott Mantz

Posted 5:00 AM, July 4, 2019, by and

Jason Ball, Scott Mantz, and Bobby Gonzalez

Happy Independence Day! On this episode of the podcast, Jason and Bobby celebrate the July 4th holiday with a little American history lesson. Film critic and movie expert Scott Mantz also joins in the fun by counting down his top 5 patriotic films. “Movie Mantz” also shares how he was able to turn his passion for film into a successful career, and Bobby shares some new facts about everyone’s favorite patriot, Dolly Parton.

