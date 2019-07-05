× 4 Wounded, Including Teen Girl, in 4th of July Shooting in South L.A.

Four people were wounded, including a teenage girl, after gunfire erupted Thursday night in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of South Los Angeles, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Adair Street for reports of gunfire at about 8:42 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Greg Kraft said.

Four people were found suffering from gunshot wounds, including a 15-year-old girl, a man and woman in their 20s and a man in his 30s, Kraft said.

The shooting was at a Fourth of July gathering, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Video showed police cars and ambulances crowding the residential area, with fireworks going off in the background as paramedics wheeled one of the victims on a gurney.

A motive for the shooting is unknown. Officer Kraft said investigators don’t believe it was gang-related.

No further details were immediately available.