5% Chance Even Larger Quake Could Follow Magnitude 7.1 Temblor: USGS

The 7.1 quake that struck Friday night was about 10 times larger than the 6.4 quake on Thursday morning, said Caltech seismologist Lucy Jones. Given its size, it’s likely to be followed by more shaking that will be felt in Los Angeles.

“The largest aftershock, on average, to a 7.1 would be a magnitude 6,” Jones said. That means another quake on the order of Thursday’s 6.4 temblor “would not be surprising to anybody.”

Or it could be even bigger.

“There’s a 5% chance that this could be followed by an even larger quake,” said USGS seismologist Robert Graves.

