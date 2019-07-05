70-Year-Old Runner Found Dead Days After Being Disqualified From L.A. Marathon for Alleged Cheating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A senior runner who was recently disqualified from the L.A. Marathon for alleged cheating has been found dead in the Los Angeles River, officials said Friday.

Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a possible jumper along a section of the L.A. River in Cypress Park just after 9:45 a.m. Thursday, according to an alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department Alert.

When crews responded, they located an individual down in the riverbed, the alert stated. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, the county coroner's office identified the deceased man as 70-year-old Frank Meza, of Pasadena.

A cause of death was not immediately known, and an autopsy is pending, said Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the coroner's office.

His death comes just days the Los Angeles Times reported that Meza had been disqualified by the L.A. Marathon, which said video shows he left the course during his record-setting performance in March and that his time during one stretch was so fast it was "impossible."

Meza had repeatedly denied cheating and did so again on Monday, according to the Times.

Some in the running community have questioned his finish in 2 hours 53 minutes 10 seconds — the fastest ever for a man his age.

Officials with Conqur Endurance Group, which operates the marathon, began reviewing race video and security footage from the 26.2 miles from Dodger Stadium to Santa Monica.

It showed Meza, a retired physician, stepped off the course and reentered at another point, officials said.

"The video evidence is confirmed by a credible eyewitness report and our calculation that Dr. Meza's actual running time for at least one 5K course segment would have had to have been faster than the current 70-74 age-group 5K world record," they stated, adding that his pace would have been "an impossible feat during a marathon."

Meza said again Monday that he left the course last spring in search of a restroom and continued along the sidewalk for some distance before finding one.

Officials also cited him for wearing his numbered bib on his hip instead of pinning it to his shirt, which has raised concerns that he passed the bib to another runner for a portion of the marathon.

Meza said he had had planned to enter the race next year to prove he could finish it in less than three hours.