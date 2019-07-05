Mama Bear, Cub Spotted Roaming Near Homes in Castaic Area

Authorities are responding to a residential area of Castaic, where two hungry bears — a mother and her cub — have been spotted near homes early Friday afternoon.

Deputies received a call regarding a bear sighting around 11:20 a.m. near Sierra Oak Trail, according to Lt. Lasco of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Around noon, the two bears could be seen walking outside a home, down the driveway and onto the street of the 32400 block of Sierra Oak Trail, Sky5 aerial video showed. The hillside neighborhood is located not far from the 5 Freeway.

A short time later, the two animals strolled up a different driveway, past the home’s front door and went to the side of the house.

The apparently hungry bears then made it to the side of the neighboring house, where they could be seen behind an RV near a tipped over garbage can, rummaging through trash.

The pair foraged for food for a good 30 minutes before climbing a wooden fence and into the back yard.

Around 12:50 p.m., the mother could be seen taking a dip into a pool behind a neighboring house after climbing over another fence.

But the cub struggled to follow, and the mother quickly got out of the water to look for the baby bear.

A short time later, the two still hadn’t reunited, and the mother could be seen swatting at koi fish in a pond; the cub appeared to be a different yard.

Soon after, the two were reunited and could be seen in water — possibly the koi pond — after strolling past the swimming pool, according to aerial footage.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has been called out to the scene, Lasko said.

Several law enforcement vehicles were parked at the scene by 1 p.m., and a bunch of onlookers had gathered on the street in effort to glimpse the animals.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.