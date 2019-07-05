Californians React to 7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Near Ridgecrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nerves in Southern California had already been rattled by two days of strong shaking when a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Friday night near the communities of Ridgecrest and Trona.

Damage was still being assessed nearest to the epicenter, but there were no initial reports of fatalities or major building collapses, Kern County Fire Department Chief David Witt said.

The shaking was preceded by a 5.4-magnitude foreshock earlier Friday, and a 6.4-magnitude foreshock on Thursday.

But the shaking was felt from as far away as Las Vegas, and social media users from throughout the region flocked online to share their images and experiences.

Please everyone stay safe in Southern California. Review your family’s emergency plan or take time to create one. Tonight’s 7.1 earthquake may a signal of more to come. I’m in touch with FEMA and local officials and my office stands ready to mobilize. https://t.co/2vUu7QuKWh — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) July 6, 2019