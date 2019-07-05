Christmas in July Book Drive Benefitting CHLA’s Literally Healing Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Literally Healing Program Project Manager Kyle Horne joined us live to talk about their Christmas in July book drive for their Literally Healing Program. Literally Healing is a truly special program that helps hospitalized kids stay on national reading levels and provide an outlet for exploration, creativity, and escape through the magic of books. All month long people can purchase a book during check out from one of the participating book stores. The books will then be donated directly to CHLA. In addition, Saturday July 6th, they will be holding a book fair at the participating book stores where if you mention CHLA at check out, we will receive a percentage of your whole purchase. For more info on CHLA’s Literally Healing Program, you can visit their website.