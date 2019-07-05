× Woman Wounded in Police Shooting on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim, Eastbound Traffic Shut Down

All eastbound traffic on the 91 Freeway through Anaheim Friday was shut down Friday afternoon after a woman was wounded in a police shooting, authorities said.

The shooting, which involved a Fullerton Police Department officer, took place about 7 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near Kraemer Blvd., according to California Highway Patrol and Anaheim Police Department officials.

“One female suspect (was) struck by gunfire and transported to a hospital,” Anaheim police said via Twitter. An update on the suspect’s condition was not available.

A witness reported hearing the sound of a crash, followed by two gunshots, according to CHP logs.

Initial reports indicated a vehicle had crashed into a police K-9 unit vehicle during the incident, logs show.

No further details were available.

No estimate for when the eastbound 91 Freeway would reopen was given.

In the meantime, traffic was being funneled onto the 57 Freeway, according to the CHP.

UPDATE: One female suspect struck by gunfire and transported to hospital. Eastbound 91 closed at Kramer. Updates will be provided as available. APD lead investigators with @OCDAToddSpitzer pic.twitter.com/mY7pltsO3T — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) July 6, 2019