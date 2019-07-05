× Illegal Fireworks Spark Fires Around San Bernardino on 4th of July: Police

Police issued a reminder to refrain from using illegal aerial fireworks on the Fourth of July after one sparked a fire that spread to a tree on Thursday night.

“THIS is why aerial fireworks are illegal in our city!” the San Bernardino Police Department tweeted around 10:30 p.m., along with video of a palm tree fully engulfed in flames.

The palm tree showered dangerous embers on the road below as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames before they could spread, news photographer video from the scene showed.

Crews also responded to other fires around the city that were ignited by fireworks, authorities said.

Officers received hundreds of reports of illegal firework usage throughout the evening, which backed up the city’s non-emergency lines, according to police.

About 1,500 pounds of illegal fireworks were seized in the city on Thursday night, the department said.

“These types of fireworks pose a significant fire risk – which was seen tonight as fires started throughout the city,” police tweeted.

Please help keep our city free from danger and refrain from using these dangerous fireworks and bear with us as our non-emergency lines are backed up with callers reporting illegal firework usage all over our city. — San Bernardino PD (@SanBernardinoPD) July 5, 2019