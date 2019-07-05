× LAPD Wants to Permanently Add Drones to Arsenal, Expand Their Use

The Los Angeles Police Department wants to permanently add drones to its arsenal and expand the use of the airborne devices to its bomb squad and hazardous materials unit and when officers use warrants to apprehend dangerous suspects.

The request comes two years after the five-member civilian Police Commission approved strict guidelines for police to use the remote-controlled devices in dangerous situations such as a barricaded suspect, active shooter or explosive device.

The commission will consider the request on Tuesday. If it’s approved, Police Chief Michel Moore said, the department will provide annual reports on the program.

Since January, SWAT officers received permission from top commanders to deploy the drone cameras in six incidents, but officers only used them in four cases, Moore wrote in a memo to police commissioners.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.