Magnitude 5.4 Quake Rattles SoCal in an Aftershock to 4th of July Ridgecrest Temblor

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake rattled the Mojave Desert and was felt throughout Southern California early Friday morning.

The quake, at a depth of about 4.3 miles, struck at about 4:07 a.m. and centered about 9.7 miles west of Searles Valley, roughly 10.8 miles north-northeast of Ridgecrest, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Friday's temblor was one of the strongest of more than 200 aftershocks that followed a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that rocked the region less than 24 hours before on 4th of July. The earthquake was one of the strongest to hit Southern California in 20 years, and brought aftershocks measuring 4.6, 4.2, 3.8 and 3.5 within the first five hours in the same area, according to USGS.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said no damage or injuries were found in L.A. Friday after a survey was conducted.