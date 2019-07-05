Man Fatally Shot by CHP Officer After Altercation in Oak View; Officer Hospitalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was fatally shot by a CHP officer after an altercation in Oak View early Friday and the officer was hospitalized, officials said.

Just before 6 a.m. the California Highway Patrol received a call about a man walking in and out of traffic along Highway 33. A responding officer found the man and attempted to interview him when an altercation occurred, Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Eric Hatlee told KTLA.

During the altercation, described by Hatlee as "hand-to-hand combat, the officer fired his weapon and the man was shot.

The officer and a Sheriff's deputy who was also responding to the scene provided medical assistance to the man, but he died at the scene, Hatlee said.

The officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, but his exact condition is unknown.

It is unclear the man was armed, but a witness saw the altercation between him and the officer, Hatlee said.

As of 11 a.m. the body remained at the scene as investigators scoured the area looking for evidence. The incident remains under investigation.