Off-Duty LAPD Detective Charged With 75 Counts After Allegedly Filming in Restroom at Angel Stadium

An off-duty Los Angeles Police detective has been charged with 75 misdemeanor counts after allegedly filming in the men’s restroom at Angel Stadium in Anaheim last month, officials announced Friday.

Ryan Caplette faces 37 counts of peeping with intent to invade privacy, 37 counts of secretly recording in the restroom and one count of loitering, according to the Anaheim Police Department. The charges were filed by the Anaheim City Attorney’s Office.

Caplette, 42, of Torrance, was caught allegedly recording inside a restroom during a game on June 8, officials said. He was placed under citizen’s arrest, cited and released, police said. Investigators later determined that 37 people were secretly recorded.

Additional crimes that occurred in Los Angeles were referred to the LAPD for further investigation, police said without elaborating.

An article in the Malibu Times from 2017 identifies an officer named Ryan Caplette as Big Brother of the Year for the volunteer group Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles.

The LAPD said Caplette has been assigned to home with pay during the investigation.