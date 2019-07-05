Pedestrian Killed in San Marino Suspected Street Racing Crash Identified as San Gabriel Man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The pedestrian killed in front of his girlfriend in a suspected street racing crash in San Marino was identified Thursday as a 49-year-old San Gabriel man, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.

Gabriel Crispo was walking with his dog when they were struck by one of two cars that came barreling down Huntington Drive near Kenilworth Avenue at about 10:35 a.m. Thursday, San Marino Police Department Sgt. Robert Matthews said.

Crispo and the dog died after the two cars collided, causing one of them spin out of control and hit them in the center median, police said.

Paramedics pronounced Crispo dead at the scene, authorities said.

Police said witnesses described seeing a Mercedes-Benz and a Honda racing before the collision.

Two 17-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter in connection with the crash, police said.

Crispo's girlfriend was following behind him when she heard a loud noise, saw a cloud of dirt and grass, then saw Crispo lying in the opposite lanes of traffic, Marino Police Chief John Incontro told KTLA.

“It was just a horrific traffic collision and something that should not have happened,” Incontro said.

Anyone with information was urged to contact detectives at 626-300-0728. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

43.942360 12.457777