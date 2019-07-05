× Phony Cop in Mini Cooper Tries to Pull Over Driver in Rancho Cucamonga: Sheriff’s Dept.

Deputies arrested a man in Rancho Cucamonga on Friday after they say he tried, unsuccessfully, to pull over another driver using a Mini Cooper equipped with red and blue lights and a loudspeaker.

Aaron Ken Pajarillo, also known as Aaron Ken Breseno, 35, of San Bernardino was booked on suspicion of impersonating a police officer, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

A driver called authorities about 11 a.m. to report a gray Mini Cooper was attempting to pull the caller over using flashing red and blue lights, as well as ordering the driver to pull over via a loudspeaker, officials said.

“Recognizing a Mini Cooper with red and blue lights did not appear to be a police vehicle, the caller dialed 911,” according to the statement. “The caller remained on the phone with sheriff’s dispatch and continued to drive while providing location updates to the responding deputies.”

Deputies soon spotted the Mini Cooper at a nearby business where they determined the driver, later identified as Pajarillo, was an employee, sheriff’s officials said.

Red and blue lights were found mounted to the windshield of Pajarillo’s car, “along with a working siren and P.A. system,” the statement said.

He was arrested on suspicion of impersonating a police officer and released with a citation, San Bernardino County booking records show.

Another man was arrested just over two weeks ago for a similar alleged crime in neighboring Upland, sheriff’s officials said at the time.

Imroj Singh, 23, of Fontana, tried to pull over a Rancho Cucamonga Police Department detective in an unmarked vehicle along the 210 Freeway on June 20, according to the sheriff’s department.

Singh drove a 2018 Jeep Wrangler outfitted with red and blue strobe lights, officials said. The detective ultimately turned on his own legitimate emergency lights and arrested the impersonator.

An in El Monte, police were on the lookout for a man who sexually assaulted a woman after pulling her over while posing as a police officer on Wednesday.

The man, who wore a uniform shirt with patches on it and dark pants, drove a green Ford sedan equipped with police-style lights and a siren, El Monte Police Department officials said.

Police described the attacker as a Latino man between 30 and 40 years old, standing at about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He had brown eyes and black hair, s well as tattoos on his face and neck and a burn mark on his right hand, police said.

35 year old Aaron Pajarillo was arrested by @RanchoPD today after he tried pulling a motorist over by activating the lights/siren/PA system on his Mini Cooper. Yes you read that right, a Mini Cooper being used as a police car. The motorist called 911 and the real cops arrived. pic.twitter.com/gwtyHYkpab — Lt. Casey Jiles (@SBCSDcjiles) July 5, 2019

Deputies arrest a would be police officer who tried to stop other drivers in his Mini Cooper equipped with red lights and https://t.co/mYKecxyFnU — Rancho Cucamonga Police (@RanchoPD) July 5, 2019