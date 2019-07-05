Rockslide Forces Closure of Kern County Highway Following Magnitude 7.1 Quake; Outages, Gas Leaks, Damage Reported

As officials continue to survey the damage following a powerful 7.1 earthquake that the hit the Searles Valley region Friday night, there are scattered reports of damage around Southern California, including a rockslide closing a highway, outages, gas leaks and several calls of medical aid.

The quake hit roughly 10 and a half miles from Ridgecrest at about 8:19 p.m., the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The region was already dealing with damage from the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck the day before. Gov. Gavin Newsom had already declared a state of emergency for the affected area.

Kern County

Eastbound lanes of Highway 178 between Bakersfield and Lake Isabella was closed after rocks tumbled down, covering the roadway in Kern River Canyon, according to Caltrans and Kern County Fire Department officials.

Rockslides were also reported on the southbound SR 190 and on SR 127, according to Caltrans.

A power outage affecting about 1,800 people was reported in Kern County, where officials said there were no reports of majors leaks or a major building collapse.

San Bernardino County

Highway 178 is the access road into the San Bernardino County communities of Searles Valley, Argus, and Trona, authorities said.

Police in Ridgecrest were asking for help bringing bottled water to Trona, which was one of the communities badly hit by the quakes.

In northwest San Bernardino County, fire officials reported 911 calls from communities about shifted homes, retaining walls down and foundation cracks. Earlier assessments showed damage was more significant than Thursday’s quake.

Some residents were evacuated from their homes after several gas leaks were found in the Trona and Argus areas, San Bernardino fire officials said.

Firefighters worked to secure leaks where possible and evacuated residents in places where leaks could not be secured, authorities said.

No quake-related fires were discovered in in the region but fire crews will continue patrols throughout the night, San Bernardino officials said.

“First light will bring better idea of damage sustained,” the San Bernardino Fire Department said in a tweet.

Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles city and county fire departments went in earthquake mode, and both agencies reported no major infrastructure damage or serious injury.

“No reports of serious damage in @LACity related to the earthquake tonight,” L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a tweet, adding that the city is sending a search and rescue task force team to Kern County to help with the damage.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Brian Day contributed to this report.

Highway 178 between Bakersfield and Lake Isabella is closed due to rocks in the roadway, a result of the 7.1 #Ridgecrest #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/AMl4Wbt9X5 — Rex Emerson (@Rex_Emerson) July 6, 2019

KERN RIVER CANYON: State Route 178 CLOSED due to rock slide in the Kern River Canyon. No ETO, Caltrans in route to access damage and determine removal from slide. pic.twitter.com/ec4zqchpKt — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) July 6, 2019

#Earthquake(Update): 911 calls coming in from NW communities of #SBCounty. Homes shifted, foundation cracks, retaining walls down. One injury (minor) with firefighters treating patient. No unmet needs currently. ^eas — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) July 6, 2019

35.622456 -117.670897