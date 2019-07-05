BREAKING: Mackenzie Lueck’s Remains Recovered in Utah, Police Say

Remains of Mackenzie Lueck, Missing College Student From SoCal, Recovered in Utah: Police

Posted 10:23 AM, July 5, 2019, by , Updated at 10:36AM, July 5, 2019

Utah police say the body of a slain college student has been recovered.

The disclosure came at a news conference Friday in the case involving 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck.

Authorities previously said some of her remains were found in a suspect’s backyard in Salt Lake City. The body was discovered in a canyon 85 miles north of the city.

Lueck disappeared June 17, after she returned from a trip to her hometown of El Segundo, California, and took a Lyft from the airport to a park where she met someone.

Police say the last person she communicated with was 31-year-old Ayoola A. Ajayi, who was also in the park

He’s being held on suspicion of aggravated murder, kidnapping and other crimes. No attorney has been listed for him.

Check back for updates on this developing story. 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.