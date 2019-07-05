× SoCal Air Pollution Spikes Amid Haze of July 4 Fireworks; Air Quality Advisory Issued

First came an earth-rattling temblor and then a massive display of July 4th fireworks. Now, residents of Southern California are sharing yet another collective experience — bad air quality.

Along with the usual Independence Day-related injuries and hangovers, July 4th and 5th bring with them some of the worst air pollution of the entire year. Friday was no exception as officials issued an air quality advisory because of fireworks.

Fireworks release metal air pollutants and toxic particulate matter known as PM2.5 and PM10 that contribute to L.A.’s existing pollution, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District. Thursday night’s pyrotechnics translated quickly to a spike in air pollution throughout Los Angeles County, with many areas reaching hazardous levels.

“People with heart or lung disease, older adults and children should avoid all physical activity outdoors,” the Los Angeles Department of Public Health said. “Everyone else should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion.”

This is your state on fireworks. Air quality levels were typical for most of July 4th, but watch for the explosion of air pollution right around 9pm. pic.twitter.com/DTxFAteXEN — Coalition for Clean Air (@CleanairCA) July 5, 2019