Summer Beauty Survival Guide With Beauty Expert Stacy Cox

Beauty Expert Stacy Cox joined us with her summer beauty survival guide. For more info on Stacy and the products she covered in the segment, you can go visit her website or follow her on social media @StacyCoxBeauty.
