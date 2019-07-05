Townhouse Destroyed, At Least 5 Cars Damaged in Huntington Beach Carport Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At least five cars in a Huntington Beach carport caught fire, with the flames eventually spreading to the townhouse units above as fuel from the cars burned late Thursday night, the Huntington Beach Fire Department said.

The fire was reported at about 11:30 p.m. on the 17000 block of Brittany Lane and was extinguished by 12:16, according to fire officials.

Five people were displaced after at least one unit was destroyed and others were heavily damaged. No injuries were reported, authorities said.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

Megan Telles reports from Huntington Beach for the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 5, 2019.

Just before 11:30pm HBFD responded to a fire involving 5 cars in a carport that spread to the townhome above. The fire quickly spread through the first townhome as units arrived. With three alarms and help from FVFD and OCFA, the fire was knocked down at 12:16am. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/bNCvEjE2CG — Huntington Beach FD (@HBFD_PIO) July 5, 2019