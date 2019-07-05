BREAKING: Mackenzie Lueck’s Remains Recovered in Utah, Police Say

Townhouse Destroyed, At Least 5 Cars Damaged in Huntington Beach Carport Fire

Posted 8:45 AM, July 5, 2019, by

At least five cars in a Huntington Beach carport caught fire, with the flames eventually spreading to the townhouse units above as fuel from the cars burned late Thursday night, the Huntington Beach Fire Department said.

The fire was reported at about 11:30 p.m. on the 17000 block of Brittany Lane and was extinguished by 12:16, according to fire officials.

Five people were displaced after at least one unit was destroyed and others were heavily damaged. No injuries were reported, authorities said.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

Megan Telles reports from Huntington Beach for the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 5, 2019.

