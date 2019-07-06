× 17-Year-Old Girl ID’d as Person Killed in Police Shooting That Shut Down 91 Freeway in Anaheim

Authorities on Saturday identified the person killed in a police shooting that shut down the 91 Freeway in Anaheim as a 17-year-old girl.

The shooting, which involved a Fullerton police officer, happened around 7 p.m. Friday on the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway near Kraemar Boulevard.

A 17-year-old girl from Anaheim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Anaheim police.

Her name has not been released.

Early reports indicated a car had crashed into a police K-9 unit vehicle during the incident, logs show.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

UPDATE FROM @FPDPIO OIS: The suspect from last night’s Officer Involved Shooting on the 91 freeway has been ID’d as a 17 year old female from Anaheim. Name is not being released at this time. She was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Investigation continues. — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) July 6, 2019

33.836593 -117.914301