17-Year-Old Girl ID’d as Person Killed in Police Shooting That Shut Down 91 Freeway in Anaheim

July 6, 2019
An police shooting on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim promoted a closure of all eastbound traffic lanes on July 5, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Authorities on Saturday identified the person killed in a police shooting that shut down the 91 Freeway in Anaheim as a 17-year-old girl.

The shooting, which involved a Fullerton police officer, happened around 7 p.m. Friday on the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway near Kraemar Boulevard.

A 17-year-old girl from Anaheim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Anaheim police.

Her name has not been released.

Early reports indicated a car had crashed into a police K-9 unit vehicle during the incident, logs show.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

