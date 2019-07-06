× 3 Suspects Arrested Following Takeover Robbery at Claremont Pharmacy, Police Chase

Police arrested two men and a woman Saturday in connection with a takeover-style robbery at a Claremont pharmacy, followed by a pursuit, authorities said.

The crime took place about 11:10 a.m. at Claremont Pharmacy, 358 S. Indian Hill Blvd., the Claremont Police Department said in a written statement.

Officers responded to a report that three people wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts running into the business.

“Responding officers located the suspect vehicle as it was leaving and a pursuit ensued,” according to the statement. “The investigation later revealed that an armed robbery had occurred at the business.”

Further details regarding the heist were not available.

The three suspects abandoned their car along the 10 Freeway onramp from Vinton Avenue in Pomona and ran, officials said. They were all captured nearby.

Officers found a loaded 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen in a residential burglary in Gardena, as well as property that had been taken from the pharmacy, police said.

Curtis Wayne Houston, 34, of Compton, was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, kidnapping, fleeing police in a vehicle, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance, the statement said. Eugene Darryl Halcrom, 30, of Compton was booked on suspicion of armed robbery, kidnapping, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stolen firearm. Dominiqe Dewann Thompson, 30, of Compton was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, kidnapping, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

Information regarding the suspects’ initial court appearances was not available late Saturday.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Claremont police at 909-399-5411.