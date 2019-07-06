Live Video: KTLA 5 News Coverage of Ridgecrest Earthquakes

Ex-Clemson Running Back Tyshon Dye Dies After Drowning in Georgia Lake

Posted 5:35 PM, July 6, 2019, by
Tyshon Dye of the Clemson Tigers warms up during a game against the Miami Hurricanes at Sun Life Stadium on Oct. 24, 2015, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tyshon Dye of the Clemson Tigers warms up during a game against the Miami Hurricanes at Sun Life Stadium on Oct. 24, 2015, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Former Clemson and East Carolina running back Tyshon Dye drowned Friday after swimming in a lake during a family outing.

Dye was 25 years old.

Elbert County Corner Chuck Almond told several media outlets Dye was at Richard B. Russell State Park in Georgia when he tired in the water and could not make it to shore. The coroner’s office ruled Dye’s death accidental.

Dye played at Elbert County Comprehensive High School before coming to Clemson. He was a reserve on the Tigers’ 2016 national championship team then transferred to East Carolina for his final college season.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said everyone with the Tigers was heartbroken over Dye’s death. Swinney called his former player one of the “sweetest souls” he’d ever known and was praying for Dye’s family.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.