Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in Ridgecrest Evacuated, Deemed Not 'Mission Capable' After Quake

The Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in Ridgecrest was evacuated and deemed not ” mission capable” after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake rattled the region Friday night, authorities said.

“NAWS China Lake is not mission capable until further notice; however, security protocols remain in effect,” the station said. “Safety of personnel is currently the highest priority.”

Non-essential employees and their dependents were told to evacuate the station, according to a Facebook post.

Naval Base Ventura County is the usual location to head to for those evacuated from the station.

Essential employees still have access to the station.

A hotline was set up to provide information on how to obtain support at 1-844-523-2025.

No further details were immediately available.