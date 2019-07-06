NB 5 Freeway Closed in Arleta Area After Crash Leaves Pedestrian Dead, Another Hurt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities shut down all northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in the Arleta area after a crash that left one pedestrian dead and another hurt early Saturday.

California Highway Patrol received a call about the incident near Osborne Street just after 4:20 a.m., Officer Tony Polizzi told KTLA.

One pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene while another was taken to the hospital, Polizzi said.

It's unclear why the two were on the freeway, according to CHP.

A SigAlert was issued around 4:40 a.m. It's unknown when the lanes will reopen.

Authorities did not have further information about the circumstances surrounding the crash, nor whether or not any arrest has been made.

Arleta: NB I-5 before Osborne St ALL LANES BLOCKED due to vehicle that hit pedestrian resulting in 1 confirmed fatality. Duration unknown. Coroner on scene. Caltrans on scene. #TrafficAlert #fatality https://t.co/xbyTKqK844 pic.twitter.com/ycSwywW85r — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) July 6, 2019

KTLA's Matt Phillips contributed to this report.