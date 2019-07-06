× Ridgecrest Convenience Store Cleans Up Mess From First Earthquake, Only Have to Do it All Over Again

Javaid Waseem, 45, his workers and volunteers had made real progress Friday night cleaning up the mess that a 6.4 earthquake had made at his convenience store in Ridgecrest.

The unbroken wine bottles were back in place, the motor oil had been wiped away, and the shelves were lined up once again inside the refrigerators.

The 7.1 earthquake sent everything flying once again. This time, he said, “we lost a lot more.”

On Saturday morning, between asking customers how they were doing, ringing up orders, and surveying the damage, Waseem worried that yet another quake would strike. “We can’t afford another one, but with Mother Nature, we don’t know,” he said.

