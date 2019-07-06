Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, July 6th, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Saturday! If are recent earthquakes and aftershocks have rattled your nerves, here are several soothing events. (Some of them are FREE!) This list is LOOOOOOOONNNNNNNNNNNNNNG! Please scroll down!

-0-0-0-

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Free Dental Care

QueensCare Summer Dental Program

Adventist Health White Memorial

Boyle Heights

323 552 3458

queenscare.org

QueensCare’s Summer Dental Program is underway at Adventist Health White Memorial in Boyle Heights. During the summer, parents can make appointments for dental care for their children at absolutely no cost.

The program features QueensCare’s newest mobile dental care unit, which is also the largest of its kind in the world, featuring six dental exam chairs and more than 1,000 square feet of exam space. QueensCare unveiled the unit in 2018 and has since provided dental care to thousands of children.

To learn more about this program and to determine if your children might benefit from this Summer program, take a look at the queenscare.org website.

-0-

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Rolling Greens Learn & Grow Workshops

California’s Native Arrangement July 20th @ 11am

$100.00 Includes Everything

Rolling Greens Mateo

1005 South Mateo Street

Downtown Los Angeles

213 271 2047

rghomeandgarden.com/events

Learn something new this Summer at Southern California’s premiere home and garden venue Rolling Greens. It’s suggested we might want to register now of their July 20th LEARN AND GROW WORKSHOP, where we can learn how to use California native plants for arrangements. The class fee includes everything you will need.

Workshop registration and information can be found at rghomeandgarden.com .

-0-

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

The Original Classic International Gem & Jewelry Show

Pasadena Convention Center

300 East Green Street

Pasadena

http://www.intergem.com

Shop directly from manufacturers, wholesalers & designers in a marketplace setting for the largest selection at the lowest prices!

-0-

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Art Cruise 29

Various Twentynine Palms Art Galleries

http://www.visit29.org

Visit local galleries and art studios, browse for art, participate in an art demonstration or art class, view the exhibitions, meet the artists and enjoy refreshments at one of several art show openings.

From mid-morning until after sunset, experience Art Cruise 29!

-0-

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Sawdust Summer Art and Craft Festival

Now Until Sunday, September 1st, 2019

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

sawdustartfestival.org

The annual Summer Laguna Beach Sawdust Art and Craft Festival is underway. This annual event celebrates and supports the work of local artists. In addition to one-of-a-kind creations, there are workshops and classes. Details the Summer event and ticket information can be found at sawdustartfestival.org

-0-

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Festival Art Show – Festival of Arts Pageant of the Masters

650 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

http://www.foapom.com

The Festival’s prestigious juried art show includes a wide variety of media such as paintings, photography, printmaking, sculpture, jewelry, handcrafted wood and furniture, ceramics, glass and more – all by 140 of Orange County’s finest artists. This is the place to find that perfect art treasure for your home or business.

From early July through the end of August, the Festival of Arts opens its doors daily for visitors to not only enjoy the award-winning work of exhibited artists, but also demonstrations and art workshops, daily art tours, live music, special events, on-site restaurants and much more.

And, on each evening of the Festival of Arts summer schedule, ticket holders are amazed and enchanted by ninety minutes of tableaux vivants (living pictures), incredibly faithful re-creations of classical and contemporary works of art, with real people posing to look exactly like their counterparts in the original pieces.

An outdoor amphitheater, professional orchestra, original score, live narration, intricate sets, sophisticated lighting, expert staff and hundreds of dedicated volunteers have won recognition for the Pageant of the Masters as the best presentation of its kind.

Two Shows for the Price of One! Don’t forget your Pageant ticket gives you unlimited access to the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show all summer long. Come early and listen to some great music, get a glass of wine, see and purchase some fabulous art.

-0-

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

California’s Route 66: Hiding in Plain Sight

Santa Monica History Museum

1350 7th Street

Santa Monica

310 395 2290

santamonicahistory.org

Learn about the history of the “Mother Road” at the Santa Monica History Museum. “California’s Route 66: Hiding in Plain Sight” illustrates the story of Route 66, a 2,448-mile long road connecting Chicago to Los Angeles, which became a symbol of the mystique of the open road and an icon of Americana.

Route 66 figured largely in the history of western expansion in the 20th century, from the desperate 1930s Dust Bowl migration to rambling road trips in the 1950s and 1960s. To illustrate the Route’s history, the exhibition will feature artifacts such as early driving guides, iconic signage and ephemera, and historic photographs from the Santa Monica History Museum Collection. A rare manuscript map for “Proposed Highways,” from the height of the 1920s Good Roads Movement, is also on display.

-0-

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Celebrazione Ferrari

Lyon Air Museum

19300 Ike Jones Road

Santa Ana

714 210 4585

http://www.lyonairmuseum.org

Lyon Air Museum, a world class showcase of historic aircraft and vintage automobiles, hosts the special exhibit, “Celebrazione Ferrari.” More than ten iconic examples of the legendary Italian automobile manufacturer, recognized around the globe, are presented alongside historic aircraft at the Museum.

-0-

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Meet Surfing Jack of the Lucy Pet Foundation

High Country Feed & Pets

1817 East Avenue Q

Palmdale

661 947 4552

http://www.petproducts.com

Meet Surfing Jack, the Surfing Dog, at High Country Feed & Pets. Come get a “pawtograph”, take some photos, and score some Lucy Pet Products goodies from 10am to 4pm today!

-0-

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Kitten Super Bloom

$20 Cat & Kitten Adoption Fees

spcaLA PD Pitchford Companion Animal Village

7700 E. Spring Street

Long Beach

562-216-2542

spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center

12910 Yukon Avenue

Hawthorne

310-676-1149

There’s a KITTEN SUPER BLOOM at the SPCALA. Now until August 1st, all cats and kittens are available at the special reduced rate of only $20.00.

Adopt a cat or kitten at all spcaLA pet adoption centers and Long Beach Animal Care Services.

Adoption fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age appropriate vaccines, and certificate for free health exams.

This adoption special is only for qualified adopters.

View adoptable pets and adoption facts at spcaLA.com

-0-

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Living History Flying Day

Planes of Fame – Chino Airport

14998 Cal Aero Drive

Chino

909 597 3722

planesoffame.org

This event features the P-51D Mustang, which will be on display and is scheduled to perform a flight demonstration.

There is a speaker panel of aviation experts and historians plus a question & answer session.

-0-

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Closing Sunday!

Free!

Star Trek: Discovery

Fight for the Future

The Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles

465 North Beverly Drive

Beverly Hills

http://www.paleycenter.org

This is the last weekend to see the costumes, props, and art Hollywood created for the science fiction franchise “Star Trek: Discovery-Fight for the Future.” This is the latest cinematic incarnation of Gene Roddenberry’s enduring “Star Trek” series on display at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills.

The two story exhibition is FREE!

-0-

Closing Soon!

Guo Pei: Beyond Couture

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

http://www.bowers.org

Closing soon, the Guo Pei exhibition at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana.

See the spectacular haute couture gowns of internationally acclaimed fashion designer Guo Pei, the Chinese fashion designer who made headlines in 2015 when pop singer Rihanna wore one of Pei’s designs to the Met Gala in New York City.

We can see more than 40 of Pei’s breathtaking creations at this U.S. west coast premiere exhibition. Tour and ticket information is available at http://www.bowers.org.

-0-

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Formosa Café Returns

7156 Santa Monica Boulevard

West Hollywood

323 850 9050

theformosacafe.com

The landmark West Hollywood Formosa Café was in rough shape when it closed in suddenly December 2016. Well, now the former celebrity hangout is back and better than before! You can see for yourself now that the historic watering hole has reopened!

Bobby Green and his team of the 1933 Group, responsible for the remarkable more than two year renovation and restoration, invite us to stop by for drinks and dinner, featuring what you might describe as “Chinese Comfort Food.”

Reservation information is available at theformosacafe.com

-0-

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

The Bone Adventure Swim Club

2700 Bristol Street

Costa Mesa

1 714 604 1414

http://www.theboneadventure.com/swim-club

In Costa Mesa THE BONE ADVENTURE SWIM CLUB provides Summer water pet protection classes and tips. The Dog Swim Club makes the following suggestions to keep your dogs and pets safe and healthy in water, be it a pool, ocean, rive or lake:

• Sunburns – We use baby sunscreen for dogs.

• Drowning – Use of a life jacket with a handle is ideal for any beginner swimming dog. The handle is useful to easily grab a dog from any body of water.

• Exhaustion – Give breaks to keep them from over doing it – 30 minutes of swimming is usually as prime amount of time for the average dog

• Hot temperatures – Can lead to heatstroke or burning their paws. If the ground is too hot for us, it is too hot for them. Always provide clean drinking water and shaded areas.

• Ingestion – Pool water, salt water, sand, foreign objects, dead fish. Provide water and choose clean swimming areas like The Bone Adventure Swim Club.

• Currents & Tides – Never leave dog unsupervised when swimming.

• UTI, Ear Infections & Skin Issues – Always rinse dogs off after swimming.

-0-

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Pacific Visions

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

http://www.aquariumofpacific.org

The 53-million-dollar, 29-thousand square foot venue is described as the “aquarium of the future”, providing state of the art technology and innovative educational experiences about the earth’s population and environment.

Dr. Jerry Schubel, President and CEO of the Aquarium of the Pacific, says Pacific Visions is not about bigger tanks for bigger animals. He says this new aquarium expansion is about the one animal that’s putting all the other animals on this planet at risk. It’s about us and our activities that are causing so much trouble.

-0-

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Something for the Summer

Endangered Blue Whale Watching

Whale Watching

Harbor Breeze Cruises

Location #1

100 Aquarium Way, Dock #2

Long Beach

2seewhales.com

Whale Watching

Location #2

Harbor Breeze Cruises

LA Water Front Cruises

1150 Nagoya Way, Berth 79

San Pedro

2seewhales.com

“Whales: Voices in the Sea”

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

aquariumofpacific.org

They’re here! The largest animal on the planet the Blue Whale. Marine life experts at Harbor Breeze Cruises and the Aquarium of the Pacific reports seeing the massive mammal earlier than usual this year due to the abundance of nutrients right off the southern California coast. You can see them for yourself aboard the Harbor Breeze whale watching tours that depart from San Pedro and Long Beach. And, then after your tour you can learn more about Blue Whales at the Aquarium of the Pacific’s VOICES IN THE SEA exhibition.

-0-

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Free!

Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop

Annenberg Space for Photography

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

Annenbergphotospace.org

New at the Annenberg Space for Photography, CONTACT HIGH: A VISUAL HISTORY OF HIP HOP. This Los Angeles exhibition celebrates the photographers who brought hip-hop’s visual culture to the global stage. The exhibition is FREE!

-0-

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Something for the Summer

Antarctic Dinosaurs

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.nhm.org

Follow in the scientific exploratory footsteps of Dr. Nathan Smith of the Natural History Museum and other paleontologists at this -- ANTARTIC DINOSAURS at the Natural History Museum in Exposition Park.

During this expedition, Dr. Smith and his team made quite a few discoveries including finding a new species that will require more study and more research. You can see their new discovery and more at this new exhibition.

-0-

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Free!

Roundhouse Aquarium

Manhattan Beach Pier

Manhattan Beach

RoundhouseAquarium.org

Everything is new at the Roundhouse Aquarium on the Manhattan Beach Pier. The historic property has been completely renovated to teach us about the marine life that exists right here off the California coast. Admission to the aquarium is FREE! For more information, check the website: roundhouseaquarium.org

-0-

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Something for the Summer

Butterfly Pavilion

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

Butterflies are taking flight at the museum! Walk among beautiful butterflies in the seasonal Butterfly Pavilion. This springtime exhibition features hundreds of butterflies, colorful native plants, and plenty of natural light to help you see these creatures shimmer. With lots of flight space and a variety of resting spots, get one of the best views in Los Angeles of these amazing insects.

-0-

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Apollo 11 : The Immersive Live Show

Rose Bowl Stadium

1001 Rose Bowl Drive

Pasadena

http://www.rosebowlstadium.com/events

The 50th anniversary of the July 16th, 1969 mission to the Moon is being celebrated at the Pasadena Rose Bowl. Here you can experience APOLLO 11 – AN IMMERSIVE 360 ADVENTURE.

APOLLO 11 is a new theater show with an original story performed by a full cast and presented in a spectacular purpose-built, one-of-a-kind LUNAR DOME with a jaw-dropping 40,000 square feet of 360° video projection.

Ticket information is available at http://www.rosebowlstadium.com/events.

-0-

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Women of Apollo: The Untold Stories

Columbia Memorial Space Center

12400 Columbia Way

Downey

ColumbiaSpaceScience.org

Downey honors the women who worked on the Apollo Space program. WOMEN OF APOLLO: THE UNTOLD STORIES at the Columbia Memorial Space Center, includes the story of retired Apollo aerospace worker Susan Ingle and her work on a project she knew would be historic.

Exhibition hours and ticket information can be found at columbiaspacescience.org

-0-

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Apollo 11: One Giant Leap for Mankind

Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum

18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda

714 993 5075

http://www.nixonfoundation.org

The Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum celebrates the Apollo 11 Moon mission with this extraordinary exhibition a giant, exact recreation of an Apollo mission command module, a 3-D printed, life-sized statue of Neil Armstrong in his space suit, as he climbed down the ladder of the Lunar Module and on the moon, a 1969 American living room where we can watch the moon landing just like people all over the world did on the historic night 50 years ago.

The Nixon Library is open seven days to accommodate your visit.

-0-

Let’s make it an “explore the Moon” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-0-0-

