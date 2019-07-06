Surveillance Video Shows Earthquake Violently Shaking Vehicles in Ridgecrest Driveway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Surveillance video shows vehicles in the driveway of a home in Ridgecrest shaking violently as man runs through the frame and a nervous cat bolts between cars.

In the living room, frames fell off the walls and items were knocked off of shelves, video shows. Water sloshed out of the backyard pool too.

The Sunland Street home is one of many rattled by a magnitude 7.1 earthquake that hit the region Friday night.

The quake struck roughly 10 1/2 miles from Ridgecrest at about 8:19 p.m., the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The epicenter was about 7 miles northwest of the 6.4 magnitude Fourth of July foreshock.

The towns of Ridgecrest and Trona were particularly hard hit, and shaking was felt across Southern California and as far as Mexico, Sacramento and Las Vegas.

Damage in the affected region is still being assessed, but fire officials reported fires, outages, gas leaks and minor injuries.