3 Sought in Leimert Park Shooting That Left 30-Year-Old Man Dead

Investigators are looking for three male individuals in connection with an early Sunday shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead near businesses in Leimert Park.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call about the incident on Crenshaw Boulevard and 43rd Street in the South L.A. just after 1 a.m., Officer Gonzalez told KTLA.

The victim, only described as a 30-year-old man, was shot multiple times after three people approached him, Gonzalez said.

The L.A. Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced him dead. Footage from the scene showed officers assessing a silver sedan with its driver-side window shattered. What appeared to be the victim's body lay covered in cloth in a parking lot, video showed.

A number of businesses, including a fast-food restaurant and a convenience store, are located nearby.

It's still unclear whether or not the shooting was gang-related, Gonzalez said.

Authorities provided no further details.

Devon Williams said the killing happened as several people gathered for a Fourth of July weekend party.

"Everybody was just having a good time…Next thing you know, you just hear gunshots and everybody started running," Williams said.

"We need to do better as people…" he added. "Look at what happened to our local rapper Nipsey Hussle. I mean, we need to come together as people and know how to have a good time… You know these gangs, I feel like [they were] just made to turn us against each other. That’s just the reality of it."