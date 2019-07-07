× 4 Killed in Crash Involving Motorcycle in Modjeska Canyon Area of Orange County

Four people were killed in a crash involving a motorcycle near Modjeska Canyon Sunday afternoon, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

The crash was reported in the area of Santiago Canyon and Modjeska Canyon roads at about 4:35 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol incident logs.

Two of the victims were described as male and two as female, according to fire officials.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved, or what led to the crash.

Authorities did not identify the victims.

Santiago Canyon Road is closed in both directions at Hicks Road while officers investigate, fire officials said.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Santiago Canyon Rd – OCFA onscene of a motorcycle collision; 4 DOAs confirmed. Unknown Age/Gender; CHP onscene investigating; Santiago Canyon Rd Closed north and south while investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/ThbkGFk81D — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) July 8, 2019