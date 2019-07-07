Alleged Assault on Police in Newport Beach Leads to Officer-Involved Shooting, Standoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An alleged assault on police officers in Newport Beach led to a shooting involving officers and a standoff that ended peacefully Sunday.

Several 911 calls came in to police shortly before 3 p.m. reporting what sounded like a domestic dispute at an apartment located in the area of the 800 block of Amigos Way, officials said.

Officers arriving to the scene found Pedro Jesus Dominguez Mendez armed with a knife, according to police, and he allegedly threw a chemical substance at multiple officers.

"Fearing for their safety and the safety of others, one of the officers fired at Mendez," police said in a news release.

Mendez was not struck and went back in to the apartment, police said. A standoff soon ensued as he allegedly refused to come out of the home and officers began negotiations.

Authorities said he surrendered without incident at 5:13 p.m. and was booked on suspicion of domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and resisting an officer with force.

Three officers were treated for exposure to the chemical he allegedly threw, with two of them later taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

No one was injured in the shooting. It is unknown what chemical substance was used in the alleged assault.

Police have not released additional details about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rick Henry at 949-644-3797.